IMPACT 2023: Top speakers line up for ‘Open Doors’ edition in November

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA – The Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, is set to lead another team of powerful and highly sought-after global preachers at the 2023 IMPACT.

The annual event, a power-packed convention meant to empower God’s people to excel and influence their world according to God’s purpose hosted by the Prayer Cathedral, Action Chapel International, has become one of Ghana’s most anticipated events on the Christian calendar.

A statement issued in Accra by the Church said thousands gather each year to gain knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual direction for a more purpose-driven life.

The 2023 edition of the convention will be on the theme “Open Doors,” which will feature renowned speakers, including Nigeria’s Apostle Joshua Selman, America’s Bishop Michael Pitts, Haitian-American Bishop Gregory Toussaint, American Pastor Paula White-Cain, Ghana’s Dr. David Antwi, and Nigeria’s Apostle Isi Igenegba.

It said this year’s convention would run for eight days, starting from Sunday, November 26 to Sunday, December 3, 2023, with morning sessions and evening sessions.

The statement said participants were encouraged to wear their IMPACT t-shirts on the opening and closing nights and “if you would like to attend, please register your interest, and receive an e-gift from the Archbishop.”

This year’s conference will be streamed on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and broadcast on Dominion TV on DSTV channel 352 to ensure that those unable to attend in person are not left out of this extraordinary encounter with God.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, who is also the President of Nicholas Duncan-Williams Ministries (NDWM), formerly Prayer Summit International.

It said NDWM brings the message and the power of prayer via conferences to many U.S. cities and abroad with its emphasis on corporate prayer, breaking down spiritual barriers that hinder revival in specific cities.

A firm believer in the power of prayer, Archbishop Duncan-Williams leads a global prayer movement called “One Million Strong,” with the aim of raising one million dedicated prayer intercessors who stand in the gap for families, communities, and nations.

He said, “Preaching is powerful, teaching is good, but none of these things move heaven and change the course of events in nature. It is prayer that changes things.”

He said teaching and preaching do not heal the land, but it is when God’s people humble themselves

and pray that heaven hears and heals the land, communities, cities, nations, and families.

