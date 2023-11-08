Heritage Christian University College donates to flood victims  

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Nov. 8, GNA – The Heritage Christian University College has donated relief items worth more than GHC1 million to flood victims in Mepe.

The items include toiletries, sanitary towels, bags of rice and sugar, blankets, clothes, mattresses, canned foods, drinking water, and stationery.

Dr Christopher Akwaa-Mensah, the Registrar of the University, accompanied by other colleagues presented the items to the victims.

He noted that the University College came to assuage some of the difficulties being faced by victims in the affected areas because of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, and he promised to offer more in the coming weeks.

Dr Akwaa-Mensah said the University believed in compassion for people, especially when in dire situations hence the urgent need to mobilise the resources to support.

Mrs. Awukuvi Believe and Mr Simon Fonyikpo, who were some of the beneficiaries, thanked the leadership of the University for their kind gesture.

They said that the items would go a long way to help them in their predicament while urging other individuals and associations to keep supporting them.

GNA

