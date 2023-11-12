Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities share spoils in GPL week 10 encounter 



By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak played out a goalless draw against Legon Cities in a matchday 10 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunda

It was the third successive draw for the Phobians, who celebrated their 112th birthday on Saturday, November 11, 2023, as they now hover around midtable with 12 points.

Albert Dieudonne Eonde, who was recalled into the starting lineup due to Kashala Ramos’ injury, had the game’s first opportunity but skied his effort from close range.

Both sides kept the ball very well inside the first half, with a good display of attacking football, but created few chances.

Legon Cities striker Kwame Boateng nearly struck his side in the lead against the run of play, but Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi pulled a brilliant save.

Enoch Asubonteng nearly put Hearts of Oak ahead on the stroke of halftime, but his spectacular strike from 30 yards was tipped off the crossbar by Legon Cities goalkeeper Kwame Aziz.

Hearts of Oak started the second half on the front foot as they pressed for the lead, but the Legon

Cities defence kept them at bay.

Hamza Issah, who was largely quiet in the game, had a glorious opportunity to put Hearts in front, but his left foot effort skewed wide.

The game was fairly balanced halfway through the second half, and Hearts of Oak defender Ampadu delivered a goal line clearance to deny Legon

Cities.

Both sides had opportunities to win the game late in the second half, but they both settled for a point each.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

