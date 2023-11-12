Black Princesses thrash Eswatini 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.12, GNA – The Black Princesses of Ghana secured an important 6-1 victory over Eswatini in the first leg encounter of the ongoing U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers at the Lobamba Somhlolo National stadium on Sunday.

A brace from Mercy Attobra, Beline Nyarko, Wasiima Mohammed and Sarah Nyarko helped Coach Basigi’s side to secure a comeback win over their opponents.

The hosts broke the virginity of the game in the fifth minute after which Attobra responded with a superb finish ten minutes into the game.

Black Princesses took charge of the game with a high pressing attack, posing as threats to the defense of their opponents anytime they got hold of the ball.

Nyarko made no mistake in the 28th minute, slotting in Ghana’s second for the day to end the first 45 minutes 2-1.

After recess, the visitors looked more dangerous hoping to increase the woes of the homers.

Wasiima Mohammed settled on a cross from the flanks as she patiently danced through the defense of their opponents to register her name on the scoresheet four minutes into the second half.

Black Princesses were still hopeful of increasing their goal-tally as they kept their composure high, sharing passes like it was nobody’s business.

Sarah Nyarko made an easy turn into the half of their opponents after she beautifully slotted in Wasiima’s cross to give Ghana a 4-1 lead.

The defense of Eswatini was left in a state of confusion, forcing an own-goal after which Attobra sealed the campaign in the 86th minute, ending the game 6-1.

The second leg encounter is scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 19,2023.

GNA

