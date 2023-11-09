Hearts of Lion, Accra Hearts of Oak share points at Hohoe

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Nov. 9, GNA – Hearts of Lion Football Club and Accra Hearts of Oak, have shared points in the ongoing betPawa Premier League at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

Both teams missed chances to end the match goalless with Referee Taylor James at the centre of action.

The first five minutes of the first half saw the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi making making a super save from a free kick that could have given Hearts of Lion its first goal.

Despite the pressure exerted on Accra Hearts of Oak in the first half, scores remained goalless at the end of first half.

Hearts of Lion’s Emmanuel Ofori Sakyi was booked for the first yellow card of the game while the second half began with substitution from both teams.

Bismark Ahim was also booked for a tackle in the second half recording the second yellow for the Lions.

The second half saw a dominating play from Accra Hearts of Oak returning the pressure they endured from the home team.

Christian Agyenim Boateng’s shot was beautifully saved by Accra Hearts of Oak’s goalkeeper Richmond Ayi who had made some saves preventing his side from conceding goals.

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Albert Diego also missed a goal by a slim margin to give his team the winning goal in the additional minutes of final play.

Heart of Lions is still winless after nine games while Accra Hearts Of Oak are yet to win an away league match in 15 attempts.

Hearts currently occupies the 10th position, while the Lions are on the 18th on the league table.

