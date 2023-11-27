Hamas seeks to extend its four-day truce deal with Israel

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Nov. 27 (Xinhua/GNA) — Hamas is seeking to extend its four-day truce with Israel, local media reported Sunday, citing a statement from Hamas.

The temporary ceasefire agreement is about to end on Monday night. Hamas is hoping to extend the agreement, in order to secure the release of more Palestinians jailed in Israel.

The four-day cease-fire in Gaza, entailed an increased flow of aid trucks carrying relief supplies and fuel into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

Under the cease-fire agreement, Hamas promised to release a total of 50 hostages, mostly women and minors.

It has just handed over a third batch of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, on the third day of the temporary truce, including 14 Israelis and three foreign nationals.

Israel, promised to free some 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons in exchange.

