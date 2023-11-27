Guinness Ghana DJ Awards: Shatta Wale turns on fans, appreciates local DJs 

By Ernest Nutsugah



Accra, Nov. 27, GNA – Hundreds of music enthusiasts turned up on Saturday night to experience another enthralling edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, which climaxed with heart-throbbing performances at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.



Guests jammed with trending and nostalgic hit records as top Ghanaian Disc Jockeys (DJs) threw in back-to-back mixes amidst multi-coloured fashion, glitz and glamour, and break-neck dance moves.



Artistes, including Keche, Edem, Abiana, DSL, Dope Nation, ably backed by TV3’s DJ Faculty, all brought on their A-game, but the highlight of the five–hour show was that of ‘On God’ hitmaker, Shatta Wale.



The Shatta Movement Boss opened his performance from the DJ booth on stage, trying a few scratches on the turntables before facing his charged fans, who sang along to his high-tempo rhythms.



Pledging his support for the industry, Shatta Wale took a moment off his act to appreciate local DJs promoting Ghanaian music, and commended Mercury Quaye, Founder of the Ghana DJ Awards, for leading the charge throughout the years.



Top winners at the 11th edition of the awards included DJ Lord, who was crowned DJ of The Year and Best Southern Zone DJ.



Female DJ of The Year went to TMSKDJ. DJ Phantom won Best Student DJ while AD DJ emerged as Afrobeat DJ of The Year.



Ghana DJ Awards celebrates radio, mobile, and club Disc Jockeys and seeks to foster the development of the Ghana music industry.



The first edition was held at the National Theatre in February 2013 and has since become an annual celebration and a platform for professionals in the industry.



The awards night was preceded by the Ghana DJ Clinic, held on November 11, 2023, to among other things, empower aspiring DJs as well-established professionals to push their careers to the next level.

