Great Commission Church donates to flood victims of Akosombo Dam spillage  

By Iddi Yire

Sogakope (V/R), Nov 9, GNA – The Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has donated relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in the South and North Tongu districts of the Volta Region.

Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah, the Chair of the Ghana National Council of GCCI, presented the items to opinion leaders in communities such as Agorme, Tadze and its environs, Bator and Mepe.

They included foodstuff, packaged water and used clothing.

The items to victims at Mepe and Bator were received by Rev Wonder Akafua-Hotor, the Mepe District Pastor of the Global Evangelical Church.

Apostle Dr Ansah counselled the affected people to have faith in God no matter their circumstances and assured them of the Church’s support and prayers in times of difficulty.

Rev Akafua-Hotor, on behalf of the victims, expressed gratitude to the GCCI for the kind gesture.

Apostle Dr Ansah was accompanied by Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, the First Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Council of GCCI and Volta “A” Regional Pastor of the Church, Rev. Charles Somerset Adanunyo, the Director of Church Life of GCCI Ghana and Tongu District Pastor, and Rev Solomon Wosordo-Kpodo, an Associate Minister of GCCI.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

