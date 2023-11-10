GNPC/Aseda Foundation graduates 261 persons in Takoradi

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/ Gladys Abaka

Effia (WR), Nov. 10, GNA – A total of 261 persons drawn from various communities in

the Western and Western North regions have graduated after three years

apprenticeship and proficiency examination.

The graduates, mainly women, acquired the livelihood Empowerment skills in trade areas including, beading, upholstery, tiling, mechanics, spraying, painting, fashion

design and hair styling.

All the beneficiaries were sponsored by the Ghana National Petroleum Company, and trained under an MoU with the Aseda Foundation, a Life Skills centre in the Western

Region.

Dr. Dominic Eduah, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation at the graduation ceremony, said the GNPC Foundation since 2019, had supported many communities with many social intervention Programmes and projects that had made living a worthwhile event.

The foundation, he said, had spent a lot of money in the training of some 1500 individuals under its scholarship projects in 2023.

He said, “Our MoU with Aseda Foundation since 2019 is therefore to add value to the acquired skills in all trade areas for the 261 artisans and take them through some NVTI courses and other management training skills that would help them progress well in their chosen career.”

Dr. Eduah was unhappy that 139 students opted out of the NVTI Programme due to fear of taking examination.

“The trade areas acquired by mainly women, is one significant step to reduce rural poverty, particularly among women, ensure financial inclusion and independence in creating an empowered society.”

Ewulae Agama Tu-Gyan, the Vice President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, lauded the contributions of GNPC Foundation to bettering the lives of communities.

He said vocational training was very important as it helped to bring out hidden skills and talents in individuals to promote nation building and a means to ending illegal

mining in the two regions.

Ewulae Agama Tu-Gyan also encouraged them to form partnership among themselves and create one stop shop businesses that facilitated conveniences and

created shared wealth.

Mr. Abdul Mummin Issah, the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the best thing that could happen to the group was the GNPC Foundation initiative to ”Teach them how to fish”.

He encouraged the team to persevere and commit to all ethical business practices to help them progress well and win more customers.

Ms. Diana Agyei, the Founder of Aseda Foundation, narrated how she had to take it one day at a time to build her career and also do benevolent acts.

She said, “I have to sleep in my kiosk with my apprentice sometimes, but I didn’t

lose hope,and thanks to God, here we are today….please don’t spite the small

beginnings”.

Ms. Agyei encouraged them to show gratitude to the GNPC by also using the start up provided to work and help train many youth in their communities.

Ms. Victoria Wereko and Alfred Quaicoe, beneficiaries of the Programme shared varied feelings of joy , hope and restoration as the Programme had changed their lives for the better.

The graduating class received certificate and start up kits in all trade areas.

GNA

