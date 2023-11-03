Global Women Leaders’ Forum in Sofia Discusses Gender Equality in Workplace, Society

Sofia, Nov 03 (BTA/GNA) – A Global Women Leaders’ Forum here on Thursday discussed opportunities for achieving gender equality in the workplace and in society at large. The event, organized by the Council of Women in Business in Bulgaria (CWBB), aims to promote successful ideas and practices of individuals, companies, and organizations in their quest to create a more sustainable, stable and equal society.

Participating were Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, Labour and Social Policy Minister Ivanka Shalapatova, Environment and Water Minister Yulian Popov, Innovation and Growth Minister Milena Stoycheva, actress Eli Skorcheva, translator Angela Rodel, military pilot Lt. Ioanna Daneva, Gas Infrastructure Europe Secretary General Boyana Achovski, Managing Director of the International Banking Federation, and Hedwige Nuyens, CEO of the International Banking Federation and Chair of European Women on Boards, among other participants.

CWBB head Tsvetanka Mincheva presented the three ministers in attendance with a list of 10 ideas regarding the policies on workers, such as: direct financial aid of BGN 200-300 a month for socially insured working parents of children aged under 12; scrapping of the interest rates on mortgage loans for the first home of a family with children; establishment of programmes promoting female entrepreneurship; encouraging young mothers to return to the workplace earlier by paying the entire amount of maternity benefits upon the earlier return.

Following are sound bites from the forum.

Prime Minister Denkov: The European Commission’s assessments are that if women get equal representation in entrepreneurship, high technologies, engineering technologies and disciplines, that will result in profits in the trillions and make European economy more competitive. According to the National Statistical Institute, female entrepreneurs are 30%. When it comes to high technologies, Bulgaria is significantly above the average European levels with 41% female participants, as opposed to 33% in Europe.

Labour Minister Shalapatova: More efforts in fighting gender-based violence and support for the victims are needed. The latest report on gender equality in Bulgaria for 2022 lists five priority areas: gender equality on the labour market and equal level of economic independence; reduction of the differences in salaries and incomes; promotion of gender equality in the process of decision-making; countering gender-based violence and protection and support for the victims; and change in the existing gender stereotypes in society. The unemployment coefficient is 4.3%, standing at 4.1% for women and at 4.5% for men. In the social activities sub-category, Bulgaria ranks 19th in the EU, improving by eight places compared to 2020. In the decision-making process, Bulgarian women have a strong presence in international organizations.

Environment Minister Popov: Gender equality is necessary not only because it is fair but also because it is important for taking better and longer-term decisions. Such equality should be seen regarding the Green Deal and the green transition as a whole. In public and business initiatives related to climate change, women are the majority or, at least, the same number as men. Women are well represented in education, for example, but that is not the case in politics.

Innovation Minister Stoycheva: Only 11% of women in Europe who have started their own enterprises are funded. From the point of view of Bulgaria’s ecosystem and environment, the Innovation Ministry is working actively to encourage startups through the programmes related to the Fund Manager of Financial Instruments in Bulgaria. Three funds are planned to be launched in 2024. Women have a natural inclination towards being long-term oriented. Including more women and their participation in leading positions is not only recommended but also absolutely necessary for a complex view and perspective that is both long-term and encompassing the entire range of opportunities.

European Women on Boards Chair Hedwige Nuyens: The organization’s mission is gender equality at the level of decision-making. Gender equality is in the interest of share holders, employees, and society alike. Women’s strength is in influencing others and attracting them towards causes.

BTA/GNA

