Ghana’s participation in COP28 will help assess adaptation measures — Abu Jinapor

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA – Ghana’s review of the effectiveness of its adaptation and mitigation measures against climate change will be facilitated by its participation in the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, speaking at a Pre-COP28 Event in Accra, on Thursday, said the Conference would provide a distinct and unprecedented opportunity for Ghana to showcase its impactful and meaningful contributions to the global fight against the adverse effects of climate change.

The COP28 is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, at the Expo City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It holds significant importance in the ongoing global efforts to address climate change challenges.

Mr Jinapor expressed Ghana’s preparedness for the conference and underscored the vital role that platform would provide in amplifying its commitment and efforts to combatting climate change.

“This year’s Conference is unique, and its importance cannot be over-emphasised. Article 14 of the landmark Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, provides for a Global Stocktake to, periodically, take stock of the implementation of the Agreement to assess progress towards achieving its objectives, and COP28 will serve as the first Global Stocktake since the adoption of the Agreement,” he said.

It would also help in the nation’s assessment of climate financing and the Nationally Determined Contributions, with the aim of updating them, Mr Jinapor said.

After taking stock of the key activities and benefits Ghana derived from previous sessions, the Minister said the Government had played a pivotal role in the global fight against the phenomenon.

He explained that Ghana’s climate change efforts was anchored on forest and natural solutions and was confident that by the end of the conference, there would be a consensus on upscaling forest-oriented solutions to mitigate climate change effects.

Like the previous editions the Ministry had secured a pavilion, which would serve as the hub of activities marking Ghana’s participation in the COP28.

These activities include the Presidential Event, where President Akufo-Addo would host heads of states and governments, and the United States’ Special Presidential Envoy on Climate, Secretary John Kerry, on the theme: “Leveraging Nature-Based Solutions Towards 1.5°C: Monitoring Progress.”

He would also announce Ghana’s package, dubbed: “Resilient Ghana: Advancing Climate Action for Prosperity.”

Mr Jinapor announced that the Ministry was partnering with the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) Secretariat, under the leadership of Mrs Samira Bawumia, to host a high-level event at Ghana’s Pavilion on the implementation of the communique actions and roadmap of AFRIWOCC.

Other events are knowledge sharing on the Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme, a roundtable on the Cocoa and Forest Initiative (CFI), and a forum on: “Safeguarding Women and Children in REDD+ Processes: Financing What Works,” to be held in partnership with Hands Across the Oceans Foundation (HATOF) among other things.

Ghana will also partake in other events organised by partners such as the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative, the Food and Land Use Coalition, and the Wildlife Conservation Society.

He appealed to all stakeholders to rally behind the Ministry to help it deliver effectively at the Conference.

Mrs Bawumia, who wasd the Guest of Honour, expressed concerns about the adverse impact of climate change on the socio-economic development of the country.

She noted that the effects of climate change on women and children were glaring and assured of her commitment to continuing to work closely with relevant stakeholders to combat it.

She called for women and children to be factored into climate change conversations and policy implementation to achieve the desired outcome.

