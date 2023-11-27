Ghana Water Company donates to flood victims at North Tongu 

By Caleb Kuleke

Battor( V/R), Nov. 27, GNA- The Ghana Water Company Limited has donated some items to persons affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

In collaboration with its Head Office, the Volta Regional Directorate of the Company presented 2,000 bags of sachet water and 100 packs of bottled water to the victims.

The items were presented by a team from the Volta Regional Office of the Company led by the Regional Chief Manager, Mr Francis Lamptey.

The Chief Manager said the donation formed part of the Company’s corporate social responsibility and aimed to alleviate the plight of the affected persons.

He said water was life, but it must be quality water to promote good health, hence the gesture was to enable the victims to have access to quality water to drink.

Mr Lamptey disclosed that the Company produced the water presented to the people through its subsidiaries called G-WATER, and it was of high quality.

He said the Company was delighted with the customers because without them they could not exist and be in business, hence they deemed it fit as a corporate entity to support them.

Mr Lamptey said they were concerned about the people, and that they would do whatever they could as a utility to support them with potable water to avoid any waterborne disease.

The items were received by Mr Divine Osborn Fenu, the District Chief Executive and Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament.

Mr Fenu thanked GWCL for their support and pledged that the items would be distributed to the affected persons to ease the challenges.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for the area, expressed appreciation to the Company for mobilising resources to support the victims.

The MP also commended individuals and organisations and the entire country for their quick response to the situation in providing relief items to the affected persons.

GNA

