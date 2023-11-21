Liberia election: Vehicle rams crowd celebrating President-elect Boakai’s victory

Nov 21 (BBC/GNA) – More than a dozen people were injured and several are feared dead in Liberia after a vehicle rammed into supporters of President-elect Joseph Boakai.

The police have described the incident as an “accident”, but Mr Boakai’s Unity Party (UP) called it a “barbaric act of domestic terrorism”.

It came just hours after Liberia’s electoral body declared him the winner of last week’s presidential election.

In his concession speech, President George Weah had called for unity.

It was a closely fought election, with just over 20,000 votes separating the two candidates in the run-off poll.

On Monday evening, Mr Boakai’s supporters were celebrating the official announcement of his victory outside the UP headquarters in the capital, Monrovia.

There are conflicting reports on the time of the incident, but witnesses place it at some point in the two hours after 21:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

“[The vehicle] just picked up with speed and ran into the supporters,” UP spokesman Mohammed Ali told the AFP news agency.

The driver is reported to have abandoned the vehicle near the party offices before fleeing. The police have launched a manhunt.

Angry onlookers set the vehicle on fire.

GNA/Credit: BBC

