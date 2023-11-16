Germans turn to the condom over the Pill on health concerns

Cologne, Nov. 17, (dpa/GNA) – Germans are turning increasingly to condoms and away from the contraceptive Pill as their preferred way to avoid pregnancy, according to a new study by a state-funded health agency.

The study by the Cologne-based Federal Centre for Health Education published on Thursday found that 53% of the 1,001 sexually active respondents aged 18 to 49 who were surveyed were using condoms. Just 38% were using an oral contraceptive.

In 2007, the figures were virtually the reverse, with 55% on the Pill and 36% using the sheath.

Other methods, such as the intrauterine device or spiral, sterilization or the rhythm method – in which a woman tracks her menstrual cycle – were considerably less popular.

According to the survey, reservations about the used of hormonal contraception are on the rise, with 61% of women and men agreeing with the statement that artificial hormones have “negative effects on the body and the mind.” In 2018, the figure was just 48%.

Asked for their most important criteria, 39% said reliability, 30% simplicity of use, and 25% good tolerance.

Some 70% said they used contraception, with 73% of women saying they sourced their information from gynaecological consultation, and 49% of men from the internet.

The Pill is reliable and relatively easy to use, although it has to be taken at the same time every day. Side-effects may occur.

Condoms are also reliable, provided they are used properly, and are inexpensive. In addition, they provide protection against sexually transmitted infections.

