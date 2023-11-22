German Embassy, GIZ donate relief items to flood victims in Volta

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Nov. 22, GNA – Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, has received truckloads of relief items from the German Embassy and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

The items included mattresses, metal bed frames, wheel borrowers among others.

Mr Ablakwa expressed gratitude and commended the people of Germany for the support.

He said though the flood had receded, there was still the need to support the victims as most of them were yet to go back to their houses.

Mr Ablakwa also stated that the donation was a testament of common humanity, deep friendship and ancestral ties.

He mentioned that he was particularly impressed with the metallic bunk beds, which would continue to be extremely useful for boarders in the St. Kizito Senior High Technical School long after the VRA-induced flood victims have been resettled.

GNA

