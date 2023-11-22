Newly recruited local government service staff undergo training

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Nov. 22, GNA – The Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC), has commenced an orientation programme for newly recruited staff of the Local Government Service in Koforidua.

About 394 new Local Government Service staff have been posted to the ERCC, Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Eastern Region.

Mr John A. Donkor, Chief Director, ERCC, commended the Government for the additional staff posted to the Region and urged the staff to perform their roles as technocrats at their respective duty stations.

Mr. Cyril Dzinyanu Xatse, Head of Human Resource at the ERCC, noted that the orientation would equip participants with the Local Government Service protocols (laws and ethics) and the working procedures to promote professionalism, accountability, and service delivery within the service.

The inexperienced staff occupy offices at the MDA’s including the Departments of Agriculture, Central Administration, Works, Community Development and Social Welfare.

Dr. Alexander Otopah, Head of Finance at the ERCC, urged the new entrants to continuously develop themselves professionally to be able to deliver quality service.

He told them learning had no end and so they should always read relevant materials to acquaint themselves with emerging trends to be relevant in the system.

The participants will be issued with certificates of participation at the close of the orientation.

