GEA holds workshop to upgrade skills of Ketu South hairdressers 

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Denu (VR), Nov. 25, GNA- The Ketu South office of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), formerly National Board for Small-Scale Industries (NBSSI), has organised a workshop to upgrade the skills of some 40 hairdressers in the Municipality.

The two-day workshop, which featured Madam Mabel Somi of Second Image, Aflao, taught the participants, who are a group of clients of the Agency, the various types of dreadlocks and how to make them.

Madam Rabiatu Ibrahim, the Ketu South Officer, GEA, speaking to Ghana News Agency, said the workshop formed part of plans drawn for their clients for 2023, with the aim to support their business growth.

She explained that the selection of the 40 for the workshop was based on data available on them which informed the training to give them maximum impact.

Madam Ibrahim underscored the need for small businesses and artisans to be registered with the Agency, saying there were countless advantages of becoming a client of GEA, which included tailored business development services and expert guidance towards the growth of their respective enterprises.

She called on those in the small-scale sector, including dressmakers and entrepreneurs in Ketu South to call on her office to become clients and embrace the limitless opportunities in store for them.

A participant who identified herself only as Francisca of Franca’s Allure, Aflao described the workshop as “very powerful” because it helped them to differentiate the various types of hair braids popularly known as “rasta.”

“We used to call every braid, rasta. But from this workshop, we know the distinctions. For dreadlocks, for example, we learnt of different types including sister’s lock, locking and lock extension and how to make these different types,” he said.

Another participant, who gave her name as Rachel of El Beraka Hair Salon, Tokor, said she was so happy with the opportunity and noted that with her upgraded skills in dreadlocks, she would provide a more satisfying service to her clients to attract more clients to her shop.

GNA

