Foreign Investors: Bulgaria a Country with Stable Economy, Potential for Growth with Educated Employees

Easy access to institutions and good cooperation with them, competitive costs, developed logistics, well-trained engineers and staff in science and technology, stability and growth prospects are Bulgaria’s strengths in its efforts to attract and retain foreign investors – these were highlighted by representatives of foreign companies in Bulgaria at an event organised by the InvestBulgaria Agency (IBA) on Wednesday titled Bulgaria’s Strengths through the Eyes of Foreign Investors. The event was moderated by the Agency’s Executive Director, Mila Nenova.

It was supported by the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, the Netherlands-Bulgaria Business Association, the Bulgarian-Swiss Chamber of Commerce, the Bulgarian-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the French-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria, the British-Bulgarian Business Association, the German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Bulgarian-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Bulgarian-Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

Mila Nenova believes that Bulgaria should send more precise messages to investors and, along with the traditionally highlighted strengths, also focus on the products produced here.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

