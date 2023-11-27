Five reported dead in tragic accident on Sunyani-Berekum Highway 

By Dennis Peprah



Nsoatre (B/R), Nov. 27, GNA – Five people are feared dead in a tragic road crash, which occurred on Monday on the Sunyani-Berekum Highway.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt that the accident occurred around 1400 hours when a taxi cab, with registration number BA GT 5591-12, heading towards Nsoatre, collided head-on with an unregistered private Salon car, which was coming from the opposite direction.



All five occupants, including the driver, were reported to have died on the spot, while the other driver, who was the only occupant of the private car, is said to be in critical condition.



When the GNA visited the scene, Police and Fire Service personnel retrieved the yet-to-be-identified bodies and deposited them at a mortuary in the area for preservation and identification.



A police source at the scene told the GNA that investigations had begun into the issue.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

