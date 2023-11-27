Interfaith Tourism World Club launched in Accra  

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Nov. 27, GNA – The Interfaith Tourism World (ITW) club, a religious tourism club, has been launched in Accra with the aim of uniting people of diverse faiths through the transformative power of travel and exploration.

The club made up of over 250 members seeks to open doors for those eager to uncover the rich tapestry of tourist sites in Ghana and beyond.

Mr Ernest K. Boateng, President of ITW Club, said religious heritage could act as a transmitter of the age-old values linked to the identity of a territory while reflecting on the relationship between the religious value and the monumental value of a place.

This reflection, he said, was based on the initial premise that at present there were elements related to the architectural heritage of the church that have wholly or in part lost their use value as places of worship.

Mr Boateng said religious phenomenon was a crucial part of human history, in every period with evidence to support the existence of religious activity.

“Religious tourism is a niche within the segment of cultural tourism, comprising four specialist niches, pilgrimages, visiting sacred sites, church, mosque and temple tourism, and also travel for the purpose of mission or worship.”

The President said the mission of the club goes beyond mere sightseeing, but connecting individuals to positive experiences through tourism. “By this, we aim to shift perspectives and enable them to see the world in a new light.”

“As a tourism club, we strive to bridge the gap between the affluent and the less privileged, as well as foster unity among various religious communities in our great nation.”

Mr Boateng noted that members of the club, have the opportunity to enjoy a range of benefits, subject to decisions made by leadership. These privileges encompass both travel and tour advantages, as well as social benefits.

“We will also offer career guidance for those interested in pursuing studies in tourism-related fields, and recognize and reward those who demonstrate exceptional potential and contribute positively to the communities they visit during exhibitions and fairs.”

In times of need, active members will also have access to financial aid and mutual support, and have the privilege to participate in literacy programmes thoughtfully designed by the club.

“Before the end of this year 2023, the club in partnership with Adom Group of Companies and its subsidiary ANB Acrylic Limited will paint the entire building of the Rising Star Orphanage home located in Dodowa and donate to selected individuals and orphanages as part of our social responsibility.”

Mr Kofi Atta Kakra-Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said tourism brings a lot and it has helped to build our nation in many ways.

It is evidence of our footprint in the tourism industry in terms of preserving our patriotism and ensuring the peace and progress of our nation.

He said the GTA was delighted to empower clubs such as the ITW club in order to push the tourism industry to a higher pedestal and boost the economy.

Mr Kusi said domestic tourism now plays a critical role in the tourism industry and was hopeful that with the launch of this club, domestic will improve and more tourists from the diaspora would come in to experience what Ghana has in terms of religion and tourism.

Madam Alisa Osei-Asamoah, President of Tour Operators Union Ghana (TOUGHA) said, the establishment of this new club was a great initiative and would help promote the tourism industry since the clubs also play a major role in the tourism industry.

She said her outfit also seeks to promote the tourism industry, especially domestic tourism, and assured stakeholders they would collaborate with the ITW Club and provide the needed support for them to also contribute their quota in moving the industry forward.

Executive members for the club were later outdoors, including Ernest K. Boateng, President, Faustina Yakubu, Vice President, Afia Animah Boateng, Secretary, Saka Nana Yeboah, Organizing Secretary, Ebenezer Asare, Deputy organizing Secretary and member of the media Team, Iddi Ibrahim, Treasurer and Thomas Arthur, PRO and Member of the Media team.

