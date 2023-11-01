Exhibition of provisional voters’ register starts November 3

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA- The Electoral Commission will exhibit the provisional voters’ register at all polling stations across the country from Friday, November 3 to Tuesday, November 7, 2023, ahead of the December 19 District Level Elections.

The exercise, which will be held in the 38,622 polling stations from 0700 hours to 1800 hours, will offer voters, particularly those who registered in the just-ended registration exercise the opportunity to verify their details and identify their polling stations.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy EC Chair in Charge of Operations, said voters who may not be able to visit the polling stations could dial 71381# to verify their details at a fee of 0.50 pesewas.

He said both the 2020 and 2023 voter’s register would be displayed at the exhibition centres and encouraged persons, who registered and voted in the 2020 general elections to visit the centres to verify their details.

Mr Tettey urged voters, who participated in the recent registration exercise at the EC’s district offices to verify their details at the polling stations and not the district offices.

Requirements

The EC encouraged registered voters to present their voter identification cards at the exhibition centres to facilitate the process.

The Commission, however, indicated that voters without their voter identification cards could visit the exhibition centres to verify their details.

Among the corrections that can be requested are: the inclusion of omitted names; objection to names of unqualified voters on the register; removal of names of deceased voters from the register, and replacement of poor quality or damaged Voter ID Cards.

Other requests include a correction to the wrong spelling of names; a correction to wrong registration centre codes, and an amendment to other registration details such as age, and sex as a result of a clerical error.

The EC said complete major changes or corrections such as complete change of the name of a voter or addition of new names, change of polling station code, change of photographs and inclusion of omitted names, could only be done at the Commission’s District Office.

Mr Tettey urged “qualified citizens” to object to the names of suspected minors and deceased persons on the Voters Register.

“Anyone who is not qualified to register as a voter can also go to the Centre to have his/her name removed from the register. It is a crime to have your name on the register if you are not qualified,” he said.

