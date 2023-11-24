Esi Buobasa, native of Fuveme, among BBC’s 100 most influential women

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Fuveme (V/R), Nov. 24, GNA – Esi Buobasa, a leading fishmonger in Ghana and a native of Fuveme in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, has been listed as one of the 100 most inspiring and influential women from around the globe.

Mrs Buobasa experienced, first-hand, the impact of climate change when her village was washed away by the sea.

The list of 100 women, released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), names Esi Buobasa among the 2023 edition.

With her husband and five children, they were forced to migrate as the sea levels rose, making their land uninhabitable.

The disturbing situation forced Esi, a leading fishmonger in her village, and her colleagues to set up an association to help fisherwomen in the region to regain their source of income, which was threatened by the coastal erosion.

The group, with about 100 members currently, meets weekly to discuss issues affecting women in the industry and makes monetary contributions to support families in need.

“We despair every time the tidal waves come. It looks like death is coming for us and the next generation,” she lamented.

Among the list from Africa are a Nigerian, Jenniffer Uchendu, Mental Health Advocate; Neema Namadamu, Disability rights campaigner, Democratic Republic of Congo; Wanjira Mathai, Enviromental adviser from Kenya; Gladys Kalema-Zikudoka, Veterinarian and conservationist, Ugandan Veteran; Paulina Chiziane, a writer from Mozambique, and Ulanda Mtamba, Malawi Campaigner against child marriage.

It also has Michelle Obama, Attorney and former US First Lady, Amal Clooney, Human Rights Lawyer, Aitana Bonmatí, Ballon d’Or-winning Footballer, among others.

The list also highlights women, who have been working to help their communities tackle climate change and actions taken to adjust to its impacts.

I28 Climate Pioneers, named ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, were also recognised.

GNA

