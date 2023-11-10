Empower Women Creators exclusive masterclass set for Nov. 11

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA – Empower Women Creators exclusive masterclass, a highly anticipated event, is set to take place on November 11 at the Jambo Spaces, in Tse Addo, Accra.

The event will bring together industry experts and aspiring women creators for a day of learning, networking, and empowerment.

It would feature renowned media and digital marketing expert, including Ivy Prosper, who played a pivotal role in Ghana’s ‘Year of Return’ and ‘Beyond the Return’ campaigns.

Her expertise will be complemented by two distinguished creators, Barima A. Samuel, CEO of Entamoty Media, and Akosua Shirley, a Social Media Marketing Strategist & Travel Content Creator.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, in Accra, it said attendees at the masterclass would have the opportunity to gain valuable insights and industry knowledge from the speakers who have achieved significant success in the digital content creation space.

It said, “participants will learn how to enhance their content creation and social media skills to unlock their full potential.”

“We are thrilled to provide women creators with a platform where they can learn from experienced professionals and connect with like-minded individuals. This event aims to inspire and empower women in their content creation journey.”

According to the release, the event is expected to be a game-changer for women looking to take their content creation and social media presence to new heights.

It encouraged interested individuals to secure their spot to ensure they did not miss out on the unique opportunity.

Empower Women Creators is an exclusive masterclass designed to empower women creators in the digital content space.

The event brings together industry experts and aspiring creators to share knowledge, network, and inspire one another. This event aims to equip women with the skills and strategies to enhance their content creation and social media presence.

GNA

