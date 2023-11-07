ECG Power Queens Club donates to victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Nov. 7, GNA – Flood victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage at the Fodzoku Basic School and Dorfor Adidome Basic School Camps in the North Tongu District have received humanitarian and relief items from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Power Queens Club.

The National Executives, led by the President Mrs Doreen Gyabi, National Power Queens Club, presented the items worth GH¢65,000 to the displaced residents.

The Club is an Association made up of female workers of the power distribution company with the aim of promoting gender inclusion and addressing social injustice.

Mrs Gyabi said the Club had been organising programmes geared towards development and improving the welfare of every individual.

She said the ravaging effects of the spillage on livelihoods and properties compelled the Club to reach out to the victims and empathize with them.

Mrs Gyabi said although the items donated could not be compared to properties lost, it was the Club’s hope that the items would offer the necessary relief.

She said the Club marking its 35th Anniversary in September this year donated 2100 bags of sachet water, baby diapers, sanitary pads, bags of gari, corn dough, beans, Kivo pepper, bags of akple powder, salt, cassava dough, yam, and boxes of tin tomatoes, among others, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mrs Gyabi said ECG was committed to delivering quality, reliable and safe electricity services to support the socio-economic growth of the country.

She advised the public to take advantage of the company’s ongoing revenue mobilisation exercise dubbed “Operation Fix the Bill/Pay the Bill” to correct all anomalies.

Mrs Gyabi also urged them to pay their bills through the ECG PowerApp or shortcode *226# to enable the Company gathered enough revenue to sustain the electricity supply chain.

Mr Osborne Fenu, North Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), thanked the Club for the show of love in these trying times.

He commended ECG for swiftly restoring power supply to affected areas after the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point was shut down due to the Spillage.

Mr Fenu called for help from other benevolent individuals and organisations towards the victims to ensure that all affected communities receive help since there were 15 safe havens and 69 affected communities within the district.

The chiefs and elders of Fodzoku and Dufor Adidome expressed their profound gratitude to the ECG Power Queens Club.

