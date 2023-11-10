ECG fumigates Sogakope Bulk Supply Point, assesses damage to system

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Nov. 10, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has begun processes to

fumigate its Sogakope Bulk Supply Point (BSP), which was inundated by the spillage

of the Akosombo Dam.

The BSP was submerged and became risk to humans and properties in that enclave.

The power Company shut down the system to safeguard the Station, leading to power disruption at Sogakope, Anloga, Keta, Akatsi South, Abor and North Tongu

districts.

Adidome and its environs received power from Juapong and the rests from the Aflao

BSP.

Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of of ECG, speaking to the Ghana News Agency said, “Currently we are fumigating the place and once that is done we will begin an assessment to see the extent of damage and test some of the equipment.

The outcome will determine when we will power the substation but we hope to power it as soon as possible.”

He said Engineers of ECG and Ghana Grid Company were expected to undertake a thorough assessment of the system.

He assured clients in the enclave of improved and continuous power supply going into the future and into the yuletide.

He urged the customers to settle their indebtedness to the Company for guaranteed power supply.

GNA

