Diabetes among the top five disease conditions diagnosed worldwide- Medical Doctor 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah /Patricia Dadzie

Takoradi (W/R), Nov.15, GNA – Dr Kojo Cobba Essel, a Medical Doctor says Diabetes is among the top five disease conditions diagnosed worldwide, which affects every part of the body and thereby, takes a toll on the finances and life of people.

Dr Essel told the Ghana News Agency that diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar levels when the body does not make enough insulin or cannot effectively use the insulin which causes various health problems like heart and kidney diseases, and stroke.

Dr Essel, therefore, called for awareness creation on the condition, stressing the need to spread the news about diabetes, screening or getting tested particularly among young people.

He said vigilance on food and drink was also critical and advised that “eat more fibre and whole grains because sweetened drinks most often contain too much sugar that only increased fat cells that end up making your cells resistant to insulin.”

He mentioned weight control, through regular exercise, stress management, adequate sleep and drinking plenty of water as some healthy choices to flush the kidneys.

Dr Essel also explained that lifestyle modification for individuals with diabetes was a giant step in fighting the condition.

Diabetes is a chronic condition in which a person has high blood sugar because the body does not produce enough insulin or because cells do not respond to it.

The month of November each year is declared Diabetes Awareness Month, during which public education on the condition is intensified.

