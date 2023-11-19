Death toll in Gaza reaches 12,300 say Hamas authorities

Gaza, Nov. 19, (dpa/GNA) – The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 12,300 since the start of the war, according to the Hamas authorities.

Around 30,000 people have been injured, the government press office in Gaza said on Saturday evening.

Those killed include more than 5,000 children and young people.

Thousands of people are also missing.

The figures could not be independently verified.

This is by far the highest number of deaths among Palestinians during a war in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and comes amid Israel’s air and ground offensive, with the stated aim of eliminating Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Israel’s massive air bombardment of Gaza began after Hamas terrorists rampaged through communities in southern Israel near the Gaza border, killing some 1,200 people, and taking about 240 people hostage, on October 7.

