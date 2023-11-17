Cultural Games Association of Ghana to popularise local sports globally

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 17, GNA – The Cultural Games Association (CGA) of Ghana has launched a series of new local sports as it seeks to rejuvenate traditional sports and promote them internationally.

The newly introduced sports include chaskele, amanball, pushboxing, catapult, ampe, skyball, and NTE games.

These sporting activities have been redesigned to satisfy the international community and would feature at various local and international tournaments.

Speaking at the launch of these games in Accra, Nana Boateng Gyimah II, Krontihene of Senchi Asokore and National President of CGA- Ghana, said the aim of redesigning these sporting events was to generate interest and understanding of these cultural games in communities.

“We strive to rebrand the standard of global cultural games and sports to make the industry attractive to all people. There is a probability of partaking in the World Cultural Games and Sports and effectively keeping our professionals active,” he said.

Nana Boateng Gyimah II who is known in private life as Dr. Ernest Boateng Gyimah, stated that the association had plans to take cultural games to schools with the National Inter-Schools Cultural Games as they seek to develop interest among the youth and unearth their talents.

He also added that they seek to introduce the Cultural Games Personality Awards soon as they recognise the efforts of individuals who have excelled in various cultural sports.

“With the awards scheme initiative, we seek to raise awareness about excellence in cultural games and sports, develop and promote networking among interest groups, and establish partnerships with government sports agencies, sports associations, and academic representatives,” he said.

Nana Gyimah II also disclosed that they are preparing for the first ever Ghana International Cultural Games in March 2024.

The games, he says, would take positive steps towards collective efforts to achieve unified goals that challenge tribalism, religious abuse, gender discrimination, among others.

The launch of these games at the Accra Sports Stadium was graced by officials of the National Sports Authority, Traditional Chiefs and Queens in Greater Accra, and officials from member associations from Nigeria, Benin, and the United Kingdom.

GNA



