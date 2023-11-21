Court grants Quantity Surveyor bail for alleged land fraud

By Emelia Nkrumah/Patricia Boateng

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA – A 56-year-old Quantity Surveyor, who allegedly took GH₵4,000.00 from a driver under the pretext of granting him two plots of land at Domeabra but failed has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Christian Setsoafia aka “Stone” who was charged with defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty.

Mr Setsoafa has been granted a GH₵5,000 bail by the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kuffour.

The case has been adjourned to December 12, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector John Gohoho, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant Mr Etse Sosu, who resides at Glefe near Dansoman is a driver while the accused person resided at Ngleshie-Amanfrom near Weija.

The prosecution said in October 2012, the complainant, who wanted two plots of land to buy for his wife and his mother-in-law, encountered the accused person.

It said the accused person showed the complainant two plots of land at Domeabra as his and sold the same to the complainant at GH₵4, 000.

The prosecution said the accused person issued the complainant with receipt of payment and a site plan and requested the complainant to start building on the land.

It said the complainant put up two separate single rooms on each of the plots but the said single rooms were demolished.

The prosecution said the complainant informed the accused person about the demolishing of the building which the accused person told him he would give him another land as replacement.

It said the accused person gave him another two plots which he constructed on the same, but the footings were again demolished.

The prosecution said the complainant was given third land, but this time was chased out from the land by some land guards.

It said the complainant realised the accused had no genuine land to offer him and requested for a refund of his money, but the accused went into hiding

The Prosecution said in August 2023 the complainant saw the place of abode of the accused person and reported him to the police.

“The accused person was arrested and after the investigation he was charged with the offence and brought before the Court,” it added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

