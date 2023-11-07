Chief advocates lands for women in agriculture to enhance food security

Credit: Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Nov 7, GNA – Naa Sulley Saaka, Chief of Voggu in the Kumbungu Traditional Area of the Northern Region, has urged stakeholders to support women, who are into agriculture and other agribusiness.

He said it was important, especially for traditional authorities in the country to prioritise allocating enough land for women interested in farming to enhance nutrition and food security.

He made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of an exhibition and fair forum in Tamale.

Naa Saaka said when women were given the needed support, they would contribute significantly towards revamping the agricultural sector for socio-economic development.

He said as part of measures to encourage women’s participation in agriculture in his area, he ensured that every woman was given a mandatory one acre of land for farming.

He added that he was currently collaborating with his elders to ensure that women in the area had more land to enable them to fully engage in commercial farming.

He urged other traditional leaders in the country to prioritise allocating more land for women interested in agriculture in their communities, to help address poverty and malnutrition.

GNA

