Book in honour of King Mohammed VI launched in Accra

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Nov 27, GNA – “Echoing The Voice Of Africa”, a book highlighting the greatest quotes of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, has been launch in Accra.

Authored to inspire Africans to aspire for and build a better Africa, the book sheds light on some of the powerful quotes of the contemporary Pan-African Monarch.

It also carries quotes and rich African symbols that touch on issues pertaining to African Unity, Africa Self- Dependence, South-South Cooperation, African Women, African Youth, African Children, Education, Migration, Patriotism, Democracy, Human Rights, Culture, Religious Tolerance, Sustainable Development and other important issues of continental concern.

At the launch at the Institute of Social Statistics Economic Research (ISSER), Mr Kojo Yankah, Founder of the Pan African Heritage Museum, and President, African University College of Communications, indicated that the book did not only provide an insight into the philosophy of King Mohammed, but conveys a Pan-African voice that inspires the unity of Africa.

He said the important part of the book was that it provided information about the African story and cleared misconceptions about Africa and Africans.

“We do not write our own stories, and those who write them create the impression of disunity between us,” Mr Yankah said.

“This book is very useful in promoting unity on the continent, and it is my hope that it would go further,” he added.

The author, Peter Panyin Anaman, who leveraged his experience as a student in Morocco, said the book brought to bare the priceless wisdom of statesmen, which never got the deserving impact among the Africans.

He explained that the 225-page book, the first of a series of books, was to inspire generations.

“This book can be used as a research tool for speeches or written masterpieces,” he said.

Peter Panyin Anaman is the Executive Director of Global African Heritage Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, established for research, documentation, preservation and promotion of African heritage.

He had his senior secondary education at Saltpond Methodist High School in Ghana, and was offered a Scholarship to further his education in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Peter Anaman holds a Certificate in French Language from Universite Mohammed V. Souissi Rabat, Morocco, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics Science and Management from Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah University, Fes-Morocco, where he served as Financial Secretary of the National Executive Council to the International Fellowship of Evangelical Students of Morocco, and also as founding President of the Ghana Morocco Old Students Association.

Present at the launch, was Madam Imane Ouaadil, the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, who received a copy of the book on behalf of King Mohammed VI.

GNA

