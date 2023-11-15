Bono Regional Minister receives petition from the Odumaseman demonstrators   

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Nov.15, GNA-The Odumaseman for Development in the Sunyani West Municipality, and the Association of Odumaseman in the diaspora has presented a petition to Madam Justina Owusu -Bannerhene after a peaceful demonstration.

The demonstration was to protest over the delay of the dual carriage road with drains and lighting system on the main road from Odumase to Sunyani.

The petition read by the chairman of the two Associations, Mr Mark Kwasi Amoah stated that the Odumase town’s lack of tarred roads affected the movement of people particularly pregnant women who were in labour and other sick people to the Kwatire polyclinic for medical care and stressed that the situation affected movements of goods and farm products from to town.

He said about five roads in the Odumase town including the J.H. Mensah Road and Agyei Darko Road had been abandoned and pleaded with all development partners in the area and at the national level to help in the construction and tarring of the roads.

The Agenda III hospital project which brought hope and joy to the people of Odumase had come to a halt, he said adding that information circulating indicated that the staff of the project were not receiving their weekly wages and was affecting their livelihood and the progress of the project.

Mr. Amoah added that the people were also concerned about the free range of cattle in the area causing the local farmers to lose their crops and other property, thereby annoying farmers.

The leader again pleaded with the government to establish a tertiary institution in the area to enhance the personal development and career opportunities of the youth in the area adding that the chiefs were ready to release land for the construction of the institution to create an avenue for employment.

The Bono Regional Minister receiving the Petition thanked the people for coming out with their concerns in a peaceful manner and promised that their concerns would be forwarded to the President of the country for quick interventions.

GNA

