Practical and realistic religion policy needed to sustain peace – Dr Zagoon-Sayeed 

By Dorothy Frances Ward /Anna Otchere – Abban

Ejisu (Ash), Nov. 24. GNA- Dr Haruna Zagoon-Sayeed, a Lecturer at the Department of Religion, University of Ghana, has called for practical and realistic national policy to regulate and guide religion in the country.

He said while religion promoted the progress and development of the country, it could be a strong potential for causing chaos and anarchy and there was therefore, the need for efficient mechanisms to regulate it to maintain the peace and stability of the country.

Dr Zagoon-Sayeed made the call at the Ashanti Regional Consultative Workshop on the proposed National Policy on Religion, held at Akyawkrom in the Ejisu Municipality.

The workshop, which was organised by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), was on the theme: “An Inclusive and Tolerant Religious Environment for Social Cohesion and Peaceful Coexistence.”

It was aimed among other things, at beginning the process of formulating a religious policy with the involvement of all key stakeholders to ensure that the policy reflected the values of the people.

The policy will also seek to ensure that religion does not bring chaos but promotes peace and harmony in the country.

Dr Zagoon-Sayeed stressed the need for religion to take its proper place in society while allowing its leaders to play their roles efficiently to protect the peace in the country.

“Ghanaians are taking the peace enjoyed in the country for granted so therefore, a policy on religion could be a way of preventing anarchy in the country,” he stated.

Nana Yaw Akuoko, Otumfuo Assinhene, said religion was an important aspect of human life and almost everyone looked up to a supreme being.

Diversity in religion, therefore, did not mean intimidation of the minority religious group or any other religion.

He said there was a need for Ghanaians to put away their differences in religion and come together as one people to bring the needed development in their communities.

“If there is no peace, we cannot worship any supreme being,” he stated.

Mr. Joseph Amoah, Official from the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs said formulating the policy on religion would guide and regulate religious activities and help protect the peace and stability of the country.

Some of the participants suggested that minority religious groups should not be marginalized, especially in educational institutions and solicited for the respect of each other’s religion.

They also called on Muslims and Christians to live peacefully to help sustain the peace of the country.

