ATC commissions an ultra-modern ICT centre for a school in Wa

Wa, (UW/R), Nov. 09, GNA – The American Tower Corporation (ATC) has commissioned an ultra-modern Digital Communities Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre for the Mangu Methodist Basic School in Wa to advance ICT teaching and learning.

Digital Communities are computer-equipped learning centres that utilise uninterrupted power supply and broadband connection from ATC tower sites to provide access to ICT services and training to basic school pupils and residents in underserved communities.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility in Wa, Mr Ivan Nortey, the ATC Ghana Head of Asset Management, explained that the Corporation placed premium on the Digital Communities programme because it was a key initiative to drive the development of skilled professionals for Ghana’s telecommunications industry.

He said globally, ATC’s sustainability initiatives focused greatly on digital literacy by leveraging technology to improve access to quality education and enhance the livelihoods of underserved and unserved communities.

“The Digital Communities project is also in line with the Government of Ghana’s vision to digitalise all aspects of the Ghanaian economy under its Digital Ghana Agenda.

We at ATC Ghana, are proud to play a role in supporting this vision of an inclusive digital economy while encouraging many brilliant young people to go into the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) space,” Mr Nortey explained.

He said the Corporation had completed and commissioned 10 fully equipped centres across the country since 2018 with an additional nine centres completed and awaiting commissioning for use including the centre at Mangu.

He encouraged the school children to take advantage of the ICT learning centre, which was a foundation towards a career in STEM.

Madam Monica Achana, the Upper West Regional Manager of the Methodist Education Unit, expressed gratitude to ATC for bequeathing the facility to the school, saying it would improve ICT teaching and learning.

She said the impact of the ICT centre would not be limited to that school but the Wa Municipality, the Upper West Region and the country as a whole.

Madam Achana said computer literacy was important to enhancing children’s critical thinking abilities.

The Education Manager assured the leadership of ATC of a good maintenance culture for the facility to ensure it lived its purpose.

Madam Monica Danaah, the Headmistress of the Mangu Methodist Primary School, thanked ATC for the gesture and said: “Let us embrace this moment with open hearts and open minds, for it marks the beginning of a new chapter in our educational journey.”

She said the school had been dedicated to the holistic development of students and that the Digital Community Centre would play a pivotal role in creating a brighter and promising future for the children.

“The possibilities are endless, and we are excited to see the transformative effects that this centre will have on the lives of our students and the community at large”, she added.

The Digital Communities ICT Centre at the Wa Methodist Basic School was equipped with ten computers with internet connectivity.

The event was attended by the Paramount Chief of the Dorimon Traditional Area, the Chief of Mangu and his elders, representatives of the Wa Municipal Education Directorate and the Municipal Assembly, among others.

