Assemblymen touts achievements as District Level Elections draw near 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Nov. 13, GNA- Some elected members of the Kadjebi District Assembly in the Oti Region, have touted their achievements as the 2023 District Level Polls draw near.

One of them, Mr Kabi Nyande, Assemblyman for Okanta Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), says he lobbied for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block with office, store and laboratory for the Okanta Junior High School.

He also lobbied for the fixing of street lights in the Okanta township, and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for the extension of power supply to the new sites of the town, among others, within his four years in Office.

He said that based on the achievements within four years, he deserved to be retained as Assemblyman for the area and therefore, appealed to the electorates to renew his mandate.

Mr Mark Tetteh Markwei, the Assemblyman for Kordibenu Francis Electoral Area, said his tremendous performance in the area of education, health and social life was enough for his retention in office for a third time.

He said he lobbied for a borehole for the Kordibenu Zongo community, thus, solving their water problems and also advocated for the vulnerable and extremely poverty in his electoral area for inclusion into the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) thereby enabling these people to earn a living.

Mr Tetteh Markwei said currently he paid GH¢350 a month as salary to the Kindergarten (KG) Teacher the community had contracted to be teaching KG pupils of Kordibenu Francis Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Primary School.

The Assemblyman said he organised regular communal labour to rid the community of filth to promote a healthy life for the people.

Again, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he distributed the personal protective equipment (PPE) evenly in his electoral area, leading to no COVID-19 cases in his area, he said.

Mr John Torgah, the Assemblyman for Mangoase Electoral Area told GNA that he needed to be retained to enable him to finish work started.

He said during his first term in office, he lobbied for the fixing of street lights in the Mangoase community and paid GH¢1,100 for repair work on a spoilt borehole at Todome of which the community refunded GH¢700 leaving a balance of GH¢400 to be paid.

Mr Torgah said he had presently lobbied for the construction of a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for the Pillar 83 community, which had been factored in the 2024 Budget of the Kadjebi District Assembly and that he also lobbied for the reshaping of Dika Road.

He said he lobbied the Electricity Company of Ghana for the extension of electricity to the Todome community which had no electricity presently.

The Mangoase Assemblyman, thus, appealed to the Chiefs, Imams, youths and electorate in his electoral area to vote for him come December 19 to enable him to continue his good work.

