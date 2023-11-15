Assembly member appeals for public toilet facility

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Nov. 15, GNA – Mr. Michael Amenyo, Assembly member for Koforidua Zongo C electoral area, has appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations to provide the area with public toilet facilities to curb the menace of open defecation.

He said lack of household and public toilet facilities was leading to an increase in open defecation in the area.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Assembly member said, “we used to have two public toilets, but one is no more in use and the other is not in a good state.”

According to him, he had written several letters to the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly about a public toilet and has been encouraging households to construct toilet facilities to improve sanitation and hygiene.

Open defecation is the practice of defecating in fields, forest, bushes, water bodies and other spaces and the excretal pollutes the environment causing diseases such as diarrhea, cholera and typhoid.

The Media Coalition against Open Defecation in partnership with World Vision International have staged a national campaign to end open defecation in Ghana to influence policy change.

GNA

