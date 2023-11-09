Ashanti NASPA gives to Mampong Babies Home

By Yussif Ibrahim

Mampong (Ash), Nov. 9, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Executives of the National Service Persons Association (NASPA), as part of their week celebrations, has donated assorted food items to the Mampong Babies Home.

The items included rice, cooking oil, mackerel, tin tomatoes, bottled and sachet water, assorted drinks and biscuits.

Others are 50 tubers of yam, gari, bags of sugar, toilet roll, detergents, soap, and biscuits.

Mr Prince Boadu, the Ashanti Regional President, NASPA, at a brief presentation ceremony, said the gesture was to augment the support the Home received from the Government and other donors.

It was also in fulfilment of the social responsibility NASPA Ashanti had towards the people in the region.

The Reverend Hannah Anim, the Officer in charge of the Home, commended NASPA for the donation, saying that such gestures kept the Home running.

She said feeding the children took a chunk of the funds at the disposal of the Home, hence such donations always came in handy.

She lauded the Association’s Executives for their kindness and appealed to other institutions and individuals to go to the aid of the Home to provide quality care to the babies throughout the year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

