Ampem Darkoa Ladies to begin historic CAF Champions League journey today

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 6, GNA – Ampem Darkoa Ladies will begin their CAF Women’s Champions League campaign against Moroccan side, AS Far club today at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

The Ghanaian side after emerging champions of the 2022/23 Northern Zone, 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B are confident of making history in their maiden appearance at the continental party.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the clash, Nana Adarkwah, Head Coach of Ampem Darkoa said his side had eyes of the trophy “We came here purposely for the cup. Our preparation is going on very well so we are ready for the tournament.”

He projected the clash to be a tough one following the previous records of the Moroccan team as defending champions.

According to him, his girls were ready to deliver as expected of them.

“AS Far is a very good side but Ampem Darkoa, you can’t write us off. We are the Champions of WAFU Zone B and champions in Ghana so we are going to have a tough match.”

Going into the game, Coach Nana Adarkwah would be counting on the likes of Mary Amponsah, Tracy Twum and Ophelia Amponsah to give his side a bright start.

The last time a Ghanaian side featured in the competition was in 2021 where Hasaacas Ladies finished second place.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

