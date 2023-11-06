Lions International supports flood victims at Tongor  

By Samuel Akumatey

Tongor (V/R), Nov. 6, GNA – Lions International, an NGO, has donated food and other relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

A delegation of members of the Club led by Mr. Prince Obeng Dwamena, second Governor of the Club, toured the devastated area and observed the submerged Tongor Dzemeni Market.

Mr Rockson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, who conducted the delegation round, said the economic and social impact had been detrimental to family life and affected schoolchildren.

“Roads have been affected. Vehicles cannot access the communities, and children must catch boats to school. Health centres have been cut off and it is having an adverse effect on our community.”

He said an estimated 5,000 people have been displaced from 12 communities, and over 300 homes remained underwater.

The MP recounted how the water level in the upstream communities affected the dam situation, and therefore, the spillage became necessary, although it took thousands of acres of crops on its farming-rich banks.

He said the food crisis loomed and was therefore grateful to the various organisations that continued to provide relief for the affected.

The second Governor said the organisation had resolved to support flooded communities and had responded to calls by the MP.

He said the team had taken the opportunity to survey the situation and would continue to provide the necessary support.

Theophilus Anyormi, Chief Linguist of the Tongor Traditional Area, said the support from the Club would help sustain affected communities.

He, however, lamented that there had been no effort made to resettle them since the Akosombo Dam was built years ago.

Other stakeholders in the community including the Assemblyman, shared with the GNA some pressing challenges including the lack of potable water, and better school structures.

There were also concerns over high electricity tariffs, with more than 100 homes being taken off the national grid over debts owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana, the GNA learnt.

GNA

