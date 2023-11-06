“Make player development your topmost priority” – Baffoe to SIMA

Accra Nov. 6, GNA – Anthony Baffoe former Black Stars Captain has urged Samuel Inkoom Football Management Agency (SIMA) to put player development ahead of short-term monetary gains as it begins operations in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of SIMA, he said the most important thing in player management was to put the development of the player ahead of short-term financial benefit, as it was the best way to sustain the growth of the company.

He said there was the need for SIMA to carefully evaluate club selections and long- term performance of the players under his agency adding that it would increase market value of players.

“You must consider the clubs that would provide players with the platform to develop and flourish.

“Don’t go immediately with the highest bidding club, if it would affect the development of your player.

“When he develops well, later he can be sold for more, and his value would be much higher. So, I am also passing this over to you. It is very important to make the right choice,” he added.

SIFMA is an agency established by former Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom to scout for talents, manage them, negotiate contracts, and see to their overall development.

GNA

