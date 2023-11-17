AMO foundation and partners commission a training facility at Abepotia

By Emelia B. Addae

Abepotia (E/R), Nov. 17, GNA – AMO foundation in collaboration with ABaCus foundation and other partners have commissioned a multi-purpose training hall fitted with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre and a solar panel system at Abepotia, near Nkawkaw.

The new training hall has a production workshop fitted with machines and equipment used to produce learning materials, a staff office, conference room, ICT laboratory, reception area and painting room.

AMO, an organization in West Africa interested in improving the quality of Education in Ghana and leading producers of educational materials, is an acronym of ‘Agodi Ma Osuahu’ an akan adage which means ‘playing gives experience

The other partners were the Hofstee foundation, CCHO foundation and Mission foundation, all independent foundations based in the Netherlands.

Mrs. Theodosia W. Jackson, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of AMO Programme and Principal of Jackson College of Education, said the move was towards redefining AMO Programme’s social engagement strategy in the catchment area.

The centre is for the production of teaching and learning materials (TLM) made from wooden products and painted instead of plastics for early grade children in schools.

She said “the colourful teaching and learning materials are to help the children to know the roots of whatever they learn in the classroom with confidence to redefine teaching at the Basic level”

Rev Dr Kofi Amfo-Akonnor, Vice Board Chairperson of AMO foundation said the AMO foundation aimed to use hands – on and project-based learning to improve and make education more exciting for students especially at the basic level.

” We have all sorts of learning materials at the center that play roles in the subjects taught in school such as Mathematics, English, and Science,” he noted.

The foundation has partnered the Ghana Education Service to produce wooden teaching and learning materials for schools in the Northern part of Ghana and measures were advanced to extend to schools nationwide.

He noted that the AMO Programme had 24 model schools in which the foundation provided the learning materials for use and organized capacity development for educators as well.

Mr. Rik Oosterbaan, President of ABaCus foundation said one of the foundation’s objectives was to support humanitarian and community development projects in the field of education.

Nana Kwasi Dwamena Anim, Krontihene of Kwahu- Obomeng commended AMO Programme and ABaCus foundation for the immense support in children’s education in the community.

GNA

