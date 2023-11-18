AECI Mining Explosives awards 27 long serving employees

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa, (W/R), Nov. 18, GNA – AECI Mining Explosives, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, has awarded 27 employees for their long service to the company.

Employees who had served for 10 to 30 years received televisions, double door fridges, chest freezers, cash and certificates.

The event formed part of activities to mark AECI Mining Explosive’s 30th anniversary celebration themed “30 Years of Providing a Reliable Explosive’s Energy Guided by Core Value Proposition”.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Tarkwa and Bogoso, Mr Johan Duvenhage, Managing Director of Anglophone, West Africa commended both present and former employees for working tirelessly to make the company one of the world’s leading suppliers of explosives and initiating systems.

“We have the best and extraordinary employees with equally high aspirations and dreams. They have worked against all the odds that occurred in these 30 years to make what seemed impossible, possible” he revealed.

Mr Duvenhage said, aside from creating quality income jobs in its host communities and beyond, AECI had become a shining example, and was among the leading organizations in the country.

He said “trust was the bond that holds relationships together. For me, trust has two parts, one is the ability to believe in others and another is being trustworthy to others. For a successful business, it is important to take both sides together hand in hand.

“I know today, we have the most reliable and dependable employees who are benevolent enough to put aside their self-interests to ensure that the company is victorious”.

According to Mr Duvenhage, the best way to make things happen was through the deep understanding of employee’s needs and aspirations that could be achieved by the perfect blend of demand winning performance and compassionate side for the employees’ health, wealth and wellbeing.

“As a result of our 30 years of cooperation, we are proud to have earned the confidence and friendship of Ghanaians. There is a deep reserve of trust and respect that has developed as we navigate the difficult transitions Ghana went through. That trust and respect is precious to us” added the managing director.

Mr Isaac Tandoh, Mining Manager of Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GFGL), Tarkwa Mine, explained that AECI Explosives had a unique corporate value that underpinned their service delivery, and their employees had always demonstrated this over the years.

He said “The success of this milestone to this end could possibly be achieved by remaining committed to the corporate values mnemonic BIGGER (Bold, Innovative, Going Green, Engaged and Responsible).

“Over the past 25 years’ experience with this company, we at Gold Fields Ghana Limited have come to understand that BIGGER value is the magic that brings out their brand promise to life to we the customer”.

On technology, the mining manager indicated that AECI Mining Explosives could boast of the state-of-the-art explosive’s technology in the competition and that the company has to their credit the biggest research and development department situated at their headquarters in Modderfontein in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr Tandoh noted that, “they give a listening ear to their customers and observe changing trends in the industry and tailor-make innovations to meet the customer’s specific needs satisfactorily, added that, AECI Mining Explosives have made mining business so easy owing to innovative methods they employ to their business”.

Mr Benjamin Kessie, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive, congratulated the award winners for working hard to sustain the company to date, and urged stakeholders in the mining industry to invest in innovative and reliable energy that had the potential to significantly reduce environmental impacts such as noise, vibration, dust, fumes, and ground disturbance often characterized by blasting.

Mr Samuel Ofori, one of the award winners thanked the management of the company for providing a safe environment for them to work and gave the assurance that they would continue to give of their best to ensure AECI Mining Explosives achieved their targeted goals.

GNA

