ADDRO intensifies fight against gender-based violence at Zaring community

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zaring (U/E), Nov. 28, GNA – The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization (ADDRO), has intensified fight against gender-based violence by sensitizing women, men, and Juniour High School pupils in the Zaring community in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The participants, drawn from the community, were taken through forms of gender-based violence and ways to invest to prevent violence against women and girls.

The sensitization formed part of ADDRO`s activities for this year`s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in recognition of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, held on the theme “Unite, Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.”

It also formed part of its work in promoting gender equality and social inclusion interventions with funding support from the Episcopal Relief Development, United States of America (USA).

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international civil society-led campaign that takes place in November 25 each year, aimed at eliminating gender-based violence, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day, indicating that violence against women is the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

Madam Rebecca Lariba Seidu, Gender Officer, ADDRO, noted that the links between poverty, financial stressors and hardships, and violence against women were established, with women facing disproportionately high risks of violence.

However, she said, “the good news is that such violence is preventable and there is more evidence than ever before about what works,” and she urged the participants to keep their girls in school, invest in women and girls, and start conversations to solve their differences amicably.

The Gender Officer emphasized that when a woman shared her story of violence, she had taken the first step to breaking the circle of abuse, and it was incumbent on all stakeholders to give her the safe space she needs to speak up and be heard.

“Women`s rights are human rights, and gender-based violence is harmful and affects every one of us directly or indirectly, and this is the time for us to work together as a whole to invest in violence against women and girls around the world,” she stressed.

Mr Yaw Ayavuum, a participant, said, “We are very grateful for this insightful education offered to us by ADDRO because gender-based violence is common here as well as elsewhere, and this would shape us on how-to live-in peace and unity so that we can raise our children meaningfully.”

Ms Abena Ateng, a participant, indicated that she was particularly enthused by the need for all partners to be responsible and mindful of their words to avoid causing emotional violence.

“Sometimes it is not only physical abuse but how we address each other that even leaves our hearts broken for days, and I am so happy that the organization has highlighted this to our hearing,” she stated.

Mr Ajuik Amaaghana Daniel, the Assemblyman of the Kadema Zaring Builba and Mwalorinsa Electoral Area said “the community is most grateful and appreciates what ADDRO have done, especially supporting the girls and their parents with pads and books”

“We still need more support as a community in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and it is our prayer that God would bless ADDRO and resource it to continue supporting us”, he added.

GNA

