Accessory-Ville launches programme to transform lives of street youth

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, Nov. 18, GNA – Accessory-Ville, a Ghana-based beaded accessories brand, in partnership with Future of Africa (FOA), has concluded the initial phase of a training programme designed to empower street youth through specialised skills-building sessions.

The training marks the onset of a series of transformative programmes aimed at providing employment opportunities for these young individuals upon completion.

A statement issued in Accra by Madam Edna Ansre, Founder and Creative Lead at Accessory-Ville, said the partnership with FOA, a not-for profit organisation ensuring the wellbeing of street residents, was to foster positive change and offer sustainable opportunities for the youth in Ghana.

Aligning with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, the initiative primarily focused on Goal Four: Quality Education, where they offered specialised training by equipping the youth with vital skills for employment and personal development.

It said under Goal Five: Gender Equality – the organisations empowered the youth from underprivileged backgrounds and provided them with avenues for economic independence.

For Goal Eight: Decent Work and Economic Growth, they created employment opportunities through specialised skill-building initiatives.

The inaugural training, funded by Accessory-Ville, the mother company of The Accessory-Ville Academy, embodied the brand’s unwavering commitment to fostering craftsmanship in Ghanaian communities.

One of its core values was the preservation of local craftsmanship by creating premium beaded accessories.

“This endeavour not only protects indigenous art but also fosters trans-generational skill-sharing and socio-economic development,” it said.

“At Accessory-Ville, we believe in more than just crafting accessories. We believe in preserving our rich African heritage and empowering our people. This training programme is a testament to our commitment to our communities and the craftsmanship that defines us.”

“The collaboration with FOA, which initiated its work with children in street situations in Accra in 2015, underscores a strategic partnership aimed at supporting homeless youth aged 13-15 years through a comprehensive five-year programme.”

Mr T.K. Mawuli Azaglo, the Founder of FOA, said the collaboration was to empower the underprivileged youth to be self-sufficient.

