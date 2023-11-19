31 premature babies transferred from Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital

Gaza, Nov. 19, (dpa/GNA) – Thirty-one premature babies have been transferred from the besieged al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and brought in ambulances to the south, according to the Red Crescent ambulance service.

They are due to be brought to a hospital in Rafah near the Egyptian border.

The conditions in the al-Shifa hospital are described as devastating. On Saturday, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila demanded Israel transfer patients “left behind” at al-Shifa, including the premature babies, to other hospitals.

Israeli soldiers have been deployed in and around the hospital for days, despite international criticism of the military operation at the hospital.

Israel accuses the Islamist Hamas of misusing the hospital for terrorist purposes and operating a command centre in tunnels beneath the buildings.

Hamas denies this.

GNA

