2023 Volta Fair: AGI, Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs sign MoU

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ho (VR) Nov. 7, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE) in the Volta Region have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards enhancing business opportunities in the region.

The move between the two parties was aimed at organising and promoting trade fair exhibitions to showcase the potential and diversity of industries in the Region.

Mr Emmanuel Zoe-Agbesi, the Volta Regional GCYE, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency, explained that the rationale of the agreement would establish a framework and partnership between the GCYE and the AGI primarily in the Region.

He further indicated that the move would also help create platforms and events for networking among members to enhance business connections and fostering growth and development opportunities.

“This MoU also focuses on organising training programmes, workshops, and seminars to equip mentors with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the respective industries.”

The agreement would focus on working together on policy advocacy and representation to address issues affecting industries in the Volta region and also ensure a conducive business environment.

Both parties would be required to appoint representatives to coordinate activities and liaise between the organisations as well as effecting amendments anytime by mutual written agreements.

The MoU was signed by Mr Emmanuel Zoe-Agbesi and Mr Richard Dela Tetteh, Volta Regional Chairman and co-Chairman for the GCYE, and Mr Dela Gadzanku, the AGI Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regional Chairman.

The move would be effective upon signing by both parties and would remain in effect for at least five years, beginning from the date signed, where it might be renewed upon mutual agreement of both parties.

This year’s Volta Trade and Investment Fair is slated to commence from Sunday, November 26 to December 10.

