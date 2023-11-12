12Th edition of Tech in Ghana set to kick off in Accra

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Nov. 17, GNA – Tech in Ghana, the leading platform dedicated to building and strengthening Ghana’s tech ecosystem, would hold its 12th edition from Tuesday, November 28 to 29, 2023 in Accra.

Tech in Ghana since its inception in 2017 has played a pivotal role in championing the country’s cutting-edge entrepreneurs and founders; whilst fostering global collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking among industry leaders, decision-makers, investors, and startups.

A release signed by Ms Akosua Annobil, Founder, Tech in Ghana and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the upcoming event would feature a custom-built stage and exhibition at the Accra Digital Centre for guests, who were united to share knowledge to drive Ghana’s technological advancement.

It stated that; “Tech in Ghana has always been at the forefront of the industry’s cutting-edge talent and conversations. We’re relentlessly committed to providing delegates with an experience of the highest quality, ensuring they receive insights into the latest trends and developments shaping the future of Ghana’s tech landscape.”

The statement said the event organized twice annually in London and Accra had been known to attract a dynamic mix of multinational corporations, startups, tech companies and government representatives.

“The upcoming edition boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, International Trade Centre, Farmerline, British High Commission Accra, US Embassy, Telecel Group, Taptap Send, MTN, GSMA, ECG, Tony Blair Institute, Yellowcard, Blu Penguin, Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, Konzoom, Kola Market, Cointelegraph, Menufinder Africa, Pulse, Google Developers Group, Nubian VR, and many more,” it stated.

The statement said investment and funding would take centre stage with insights from leading investors such as Norrsken22, Injaro Investments, Enzo Capital, and Blackstar Group exploring options in the current African market.

Another highlight would be a Kumasi Takeover, showcasing founders from the Ashanti Region who have built companies including Dext Technology, Incas Diagnostics, DefCanTalk, and Farmerline.

It said students and representatives from the African Science Academy, Bluecrest University College, and the University of Energy and Natural Resources were set to deliver presentations, demonstrating the vibrant pool of young talent emerging from Ghana’s educational institutions.

“Startups will also benefit from breakout masterclasses, while roundtables hosted by the International Trade Centre and the Tony Blair Institute will delve into How to Scale as an Agritech in Africa and Ghana’s Digital Economy Policy, respectively,” it stated.

The statement said: “Tech in Ghana has been a driving force in propelling the country’s tech landscape forward.”

“As we enter our 12th edition, we are proud to continue empowering Ghanaian tech leaders, educators, ecosystem supporters and entrepreneurs, providing them with a global platform to learn, collaborate, and showcase their work.”

“In addition to the main plenary sessions, delegates can expect immersive VR experiences from Relu Interactives and gaming tournaments led by the eSports Association and Gamers Association Ghana,” it added

Tech in Ghana is an unmissable event for anyone interested in the future of technology in Ghana and Africa.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

