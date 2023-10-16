Young journalists advised to join Journalists Associations, Unions

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Cairo (Egypt), Oct. 16, GNA – Young African Journalists have been advised to join the Journalists associations and unions on the continent.

Mr. Edouad Adzotsa, Secretary General of the Federation of Communication Workers’ Unions (FESYTRAC) in Congo, who gave the advice, also urged young journalists to take active interest in the activities of the Associations and Unions.

He said, beyond being a member of a journalists’ association or union, there was the need to show active participation to experience the full benefits that came with it.

Addressing young journalists at the 57th training course for Young African Journalists in Cairo, Egypt, Mr Adzotsa noted that many young journalists were not members of the Associations and also not involved in activities of the Associations and said that narrative must change.

He said such associations did not only offer opportunities for knowledge sharing, but also training opportunities, story grants, and network of unlimited contacts.

“These unions and associations serve as a form of endorsement for all journalists,” he said.

Sharing his experience as a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Print Journalist, Philip Shimnom Clement, who works with the Daily Trust Newspaper, said being a member of the NUJ offerred enormous opportunities and privileges.

He said NUJ promoted the welfare of its members.

Mr Clement, who was nominated for the 57th Training Course by the NUJ, said “so far, my nomination for this Training Course by the NUJ is the highlight of my membership”.

For Congolese Journalist, Marielle Erzulie Bakatoula, who mentioned that FESYTRAC often sent journalists for training in other African countries, said she had had the opportunity to participate in the training of women journalists organised by FESYTRAC, apart from the 57th Training Course for Young African Journalists in Cairo, Egypt.

“Thanks to FESYTRAC, two of my colleagues will leave for a training session in Cote D’Ivoire soon,” she said.

GNA

