Yeji Flood Victims commend government for the support

By Jerry Azanduna

Yeji (BE/R), Oct. 25, GNA – Victims of the Yeji flood disaster in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region, have commended the Government for the swift response in supporting them with relief items to alleviate their sufferings.

The livelihoods of about 2,607 people in 10 communities were affected by the recent heavy downpour from the northern part of the country and the spillage from the Akosombo dam.

The displaced persons made the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Yeji when the director general of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and his team on behalf of government donated quantities of items to the flood victims.

The people stated that they were ready to cooperate with the authorities to move them from the waterways and settle on higher ground, to prevent future incidence.

Madam Abena Batorikwoh, a 45-year-old trader and a mother of four, told the Ghana News Agency that the items had come on time to improve and save them from their plight.

Madam Batorikwoh lamented the devastating nature of the floods that had affected their businesses and said all their business capital, and school fees of their wards were washed away by the water.

She asked people residing close to flood prone areas to learn from other people’s experiences to protect their lives and properties.

Nana Kwah Akyen Chief of Fanteakura, one of the most affected communities in the area, expressed worry over the state of damage caused by the floods and thanked the stakeholders for their timely intervention to bring life and hope to them.

Nana Akyen who is also a sub-chief, noted that all economic activities in the area had come to a halt due to the disaster and appealed to the Government and other stakeholders to find the people, alternative livelihoods to empower them economically.

Alhaji Abdulai Adams,, District Chief Executive for the area,, also expressed joy over the quick response fromfrom NADMO,, and hinted that plans were far advanced to relocate the victims to flood free areas.

