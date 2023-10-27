Unilever Ghana Limited donates to victims of North Tongu District

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Mepe (V/R), Oct. 27, GNA – Unilever Ghana PLC has donated products and some relief items to support affected victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage at Mepe in the North Tongu District.

The items include 500 branded Annapurna bowls, 500 Geisha Exercise books, Geisha-branded pens, mugs, face towels, Pepsodent-branded T-shirts, and Sunlight-branded buckets and baskets.

The rest, Pepsodent Triple Protection 175G, Closeup Complete Fresh 140G, 10 IBC water tanks, and water purification machines, among others, will support victims affected by the spillage.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Office, Mr. Henry Malm, Head of Communications and Sustainability, Unilever Ghana PLC, stated that the company was deliberate about improving the health, well-being, hygiene and confidence of the people they served, hence the visit to donate to the victims.

He said the spillage may cause a disease outbreak, therefore the intervention and the donation.

Mr. Malm reiterated that the items given by Unilever Ghana PLC to the affected persons, even though they would not be enough to patch every problem in every home, would help them to take care of their hygiene and improve their wellbeing.

He added that it was a national disaster, and as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, citizens cared about them; hence, the products donated would help maintain health and hygiene in the affected district.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, noted that the district had more than 1,200 people affected and displaced by the spillage; therefore, he acknowledged Unilever Ghana for being there for the people in their time of need.

He added that the donated items to the residents, especially the IBC water tank, would go a long way towards helping the people in the community because it has been difficult to have access to potable water due to the spillage.

Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa on behalf of the entire district, expressed gratitude to Unilever Ghana for the support.

He urged Cooperate Ghana, philanthropists, diplomatic communities, individuals, and donors to emulate the kind gesture of Unilever Ghana and keep having a regular stream of donations to help keep them healthy and alive in the 21 camps, while also encouraging everyone to donate, even if it was small.

Mr. Divine Osborn K. Fenu, District Chief Executive of North Tongu District, also stated that the district had water pumps shut down because of contamination and commended Unilever Ghana for the donation that would be distributed to the victims.

He mentioned that the camps that contain displaced people have similar challenges, such as issues with mattresses, food, and water, among others; hence, the provision of such items was needed at various camps for comfortability.

Mr. Fenu added that the Health Directorate, with the support of the Ghana Health Service and the Member of Parliament, brought in some medical staff from the Ghana Medical Association, led by the Regional Chairman, to help put up mobile clinics in at least six of the centres for their health safety, including isolation centers.

GNA

